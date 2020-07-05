BRIMFIELD -- Wayne Roliff, 79, passed away June 27, 2020. Born in Shreve, he lived most of his life in Brimfield. Wayne retired as a tool maker from RB&W formally Lamson & Sessions. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, reading, history. He loved his family above all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Roliff and Arleta Dunn; son, Douglas; brother, Robert. Wayne is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Kay; son, Tim Roliff and granddaughter, Hannah of Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Teri and granddaughter, Abigail; step father, James Dunn of Green; brother, Michael (Tina) Dunn of North Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brimfield EMS, 1333 Tallmadge Road, Kent, OH 44240.