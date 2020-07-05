1/1
L. Wayne Roliff
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRIMFIELD -- Wayne Roliff, 79, passed away June 27, 2020. Born in Shreve, he lived most of his life in Brimfield. Wayne retired as a tool maker from RB&W formally Lamson & Sessions. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, reading, history. He loved his family above all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Roliff and Arleta Dunn; son, Douglas; brother, Robert. Wayne is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Kay; son, Tim Roliff and granddaughter, Hannah of Wisconsin; daughter-in-law, Teri and granddaughter, Abigail; step father, James Dunn of Green; brother, Michael (Tina) Dunn of North Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brimfield EMS, 1333 Tallmadge Road, Kent, OH 44240.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved