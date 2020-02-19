Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for La Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

La Shon (Smith) Campbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
La Shon (Smith) Campbell Obituary
La'Shon Smith Campbell Then and Now La'Shon Smith-Campbell, 69, entered into Eternal Rest on February 15th 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 20th 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 493 Westerly Rd., Akron, Ohio 44307. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of La's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -