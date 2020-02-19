|
La'Shon Smith Campbell Then and Now La'Shon Smith-Campbell, 69, entered into Eternal Rest on February 15th 2020. Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 20th 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Arlington Church of God, 539 S. Arlington Street, Akron, Ohio 44306. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 493 Westerly Rd., Akron, Ohio 44307. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020