LaBarbara was born to Lela Belle and Allen Herbert Maxwell, Sr. in Akron, OH on April 3, 1927 and she departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She attended Crosby Elementary School, and during those years won an all-city spelling bee. While attending West High School, she became all-city queen in 1945 and graduated later that year. After high school, she was employed at a law office, attended Actual Business College and The University of Akron, obtaining an associate degree in secretarial science. She was employed at the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority and began her tenure at The University of Akron in 1968 retiring in 1994. LaBarbara was an active member of the National Secretaries Association later known as the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP), Tire Town Chapter. The Mundy and Maxwell families were dear friends; LaBarbara and Herbert Ralph Mundy became friends while growing up and celebrated their nuptials on Wednesday, May 19, 1951 as the "Maxwell-Mundy Rites, Season's Most Elaborate", wedding per the Akron Beacon Journal. From this union, they had three daughters, Rhonda L., Cynthia Y. (Hans) and Sandra L. (Arthur). LaBarbara was a loving wife and mother, devoted to her faith in God and family. She was a member of Second Baptist Church and St. Phillips Episcopal Church, where she and Ralph were active members and sang in the choir. She was also involved in numerous community activities, including but not limited to, holding the position of the Assistant Secretary of the Akron Branch NAACP. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, siblings Noah Gilbert, Lela Lorraine, Allen Jr., and survived by her youngest brother Floyd D. and her three daughters. LaBarbara leaves a host of family and friends to cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your favorite charity in memory of LaBarbara Mundy. A private family memorial and burial has already taken place at Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.