Lacey Ann Lewis
Lacey Ann Lewis, born September 16, 1992, at 26 years of age, left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22nd.
She was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul you'd ever meet. She loved her family and friends dearly and had a special place in her heart for furry critters and children. She was a gentle and compassionate caregiver to individuals who are elderly or disabled. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.
Lacey is survived by her loving parents, Phil and Bridget Lewis and sister, Brandi (Andrew) Chrzanowski.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 30th anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a celebration of life gathering at the John Torok Community Center at 4224 Massillon Road, North Canton, Ohio 44720
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019