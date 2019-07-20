Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaDean Singleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaDean R. Singleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaDean R. Singleton Obituary
LaDean R.

Singleton

LaDean R. Singleton, 74 passed away July 15, 2019 after a short illness. She was born and lived in Akron area her entire life. LaDean worked at Children's Medical Group and retired in 2014 with 25 years of service at Children's Hospital in the purchasing Dept. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garth and Elzada Hutchison, her husband Mac Arthur Singleton and Grandson Gregory Singleton.

She is survived by her two daughters Michelle (Terry) Livers and Nicole Johnson. Her brother Edward (Becky) Hutchison, Grandchildren, Emilee, Allie, Trevor, Hannah, Michelle (Marko) Jovanovic, Jessica Livers, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hour 4 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home located at 174 North Lyman St. Wadsworth, OH, 330-334-1501. Followed by a memorial service at 5:30 PM officiated by Rev. Matthew Wald. A private Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Sq., Akron, OH 44308.

Hilliard Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now