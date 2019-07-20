|
LaDean R.
Singleton
LaDean R. Singleton, 74 passed away July 15, 2019 after a short illness. She was born and lived in Akron area her entire life. LaDean worked at Children's Medical Group and retired in 2014 with 25 years of service at Children's Hospital in the purchasing Dept. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garth and Elzada Hutchison, her husband Mac Arthur Singleton and Grandson Gregory Singleton.
She is survived by her two daughters Michelle (Terry) Livers and Nicole Johnson. Her brother Edward (Becky) Hutchison, Grandchildren, Emilee, Allie, Trevor, Hannah, Michelle (Marko) Jovanovic, Jessica Livers, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hour 4 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home located at 174 North Lyman St. Wadsworth, OH, 330-334-1501. Followed by a memorial service at 5:30 PM officiated by Rev. Matthew Wald. A private Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Sq., Akron, OH 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 20, 2019