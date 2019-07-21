|
|
LaDean R.
Singleton
LaDean R. Singleton, 74, passed away July 15, 2019 after a short illness.
Calling hour 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home located at 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, OH, 330-334-1501, followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. officiated by Rev. Matthew Wald. A private Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Sq., Akron, OH 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019