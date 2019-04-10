LaDonna



"Donna" Irene Villers (Hodson)



LaDonna I. Villers, "Donna", age 83, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, she was born on August 17, 1935 to the late Orville and



Dolores Hodson. Others that preceded her in death were her husband of 46 years, Eugene Villers; and her sister, Darlene Fahrer.



Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Laura (David) Smith, Beth (Alan) Eisenberg, Vickie (Jerry) Byrd, Sharon Csoltko, Cindy (Jim) Thorton, Pam (Greg) Clemons, Jeff (Renee) Villers, Brian (Chris) Villers, David Laughlin, Bob (Linda) Imhoff, Bruce (Karen) Beals, and Tonya Valentino, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Donna worked and retired from AkroMills as a tow motor operator after many years.



She was a member of Wesco Senior Center, American Legion, Eagles, and Moose Clubs. Donna was also a member of Charity Baptist Church in Pensacola, Florida and Victory Baptist Church in Akron.



A special thank you to Sharon Csoltko and her neighbors, Annette Lentz and Pat Cropper for helping Donna during her final days.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Bob Webb will celebrate LaDonna's life.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m.



LaDonna will be laid to rest next to her loving husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019