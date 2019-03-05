Home

Laetitia Ann "Tish" Gillespie

Laetitia Ann "Tish" Gillespie Obituary
Laetitia Ann

"Tish" Gillespie

Tish Gillespie, 85, passed away March 2, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Tish was a homemaker for many years before working in her family's landscape design and garden center businesses.

Preceded in death by husband, L. Frederick Gillespie; and son, Timothy Gillespie, she is survived by sons, Gregg Gillespie (Kelly), Gery Gillespie; daughters, Tish Hight (Dave), Aimi Zajac (Jason); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 7 at St. Bernard Catholic Church with visitation from 9 a.m. to service time at 10 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery immediately following service.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard's Memorial Trust Fund, 44 University Ave., Akron, OH 44308.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
