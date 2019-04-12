Lafie James Campbell



Lafie James Campbell, 90 years of age, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019.



He was born on July 12, 1928 in Buckhannon, W. Va. He moved to Garrettsville, Ohio around 1952. He spent 40 years working at Harbison-Walker retiring in 1993. Lafie Campbell was known for his love of Christ and for his hugs. He loved hugs so much he was given a badge that said "Official Hug Therapist" from the Cathedral of Tomorrow.



He was loved by family, friends, and many people he came into contact with at church. He impacted many people with his deep love of Christ.



Lafie is survived by his children, Lyle (Tina) Campbell, Leann Campbell, Bill (Melanie) Anderson, Brenda (John) Walker, Andy (Nancy) Anderson; sisters, Judy Beer (nee Campbell) and Juanita Adams (nee Campbell); eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Lafie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma Campbell; eight siblings and a grandson.



"For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us." Romans 8:18



Services will be held 6:30 p.m. MONDAY at the Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd St., with Pastor Sherman Bailey officiating. Private interment at Northampton Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 to 4 p.m. SUNDAY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Chapel of Prayer, 1811 Brittain Rd., Akron, Ohio 44310.



