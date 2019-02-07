Home

Rose Hill Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 665-1700
LaGretta Beane
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
LaGretta M. Beane


LaGretta M. Beane "Grannie" age 90, born on May 27, 1928 passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on February 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wendell of 67 years, her son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Andrea Beane; and, daughter Brenda.

LaGretta leaves behind to cherish her memory daughters: Marilyn (Todd) Foster of Gandeville, W.Va., Sharon (Bryan) Hugi of Munroe Falls, Ohio, and Diane (Darren) Gilles of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; sister, Lynn Orem of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Peggy Pflugh of Tallmadge, Ohio; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.

She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, camping, spending time with her family, and was very active in churches in West Virginia and Ohio.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9th from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with the Funeral Service following at 12 p.m. in the Rose Hill Funeral Home 3653 W Market St. Akron, OH 44333. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
