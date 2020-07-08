Laird Dale Rager, age 90, of Suffield Twp., Ohio, went to Heaven on July 3, 2020 at his home, to join his wife, the former Betty Shields, whom he married on November 27, 1952, she preceded him on May 30, 2014, and many other family and friends. He was born on December 2, 1929 in Bell Twp., PA, the son of the late Paul and Mazie (nee McCarty) Rager. Laird was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran of WWII. He worked in PA on oil rigs and was retired from the Ohio Bricklayers Union Local 7 after 62 years of service. Survivors include his children, Karen (Mark) Gniewek, Joyce Rager and Larry Rager; his grandchildren, Mitch Gniewek, Deidre and Alexa Rager; and one sister, Janet Haney. Other than his parents and his wife, Laird was preceded in death by his siblings, Chester, Charles, Eleanor, Marian, Jean, Lois and Audrey. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
