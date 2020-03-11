Home

THEN AND NOW Lajohna L. Geary-Sheppard, 78, passed away March 6, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late William and Maggie May (Fraim) Geary and moved Akron as an infant. Lajohna was a South High grad and attended J.B.M. school. She was an accomplished violinist, performing in concerts with violins made by her father, worked as a go-go dancer at Billy Lee's and cleaned beach houses in North Carolina. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; niece, Andrea; and step-brother and step-sister, Herman and Hazel. She is survived by her daughters, Tracey (Rich) Davis and Taunia Sheppard; grandchildren, Brennen (Christina), Johnna, Tyler, Jinna, Dakodah and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Paiten and Isabella; brother, Bill (Maryann) Geary; niece, Alisa and her daughter, Kelly; and brother-in-law, Thomas. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., with Rev. Bud Smith officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service, from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial at Hillside Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com
