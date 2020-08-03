1/1
LaKeshia Shyree Charray Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaKeshia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The artistic genius, our loving sweet LaKeshia Shyree Charray Gibson passed away on July 21, 2020. LaKeshia was born on May 18, 1985 to Noel Jackson and Leray Gibson in Akron, Ohio. She was a visionary and could create impeccable life like pieces of art. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. LaKeshia will be forever etched in our hearts. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Mt. Peace cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 855 Carpenter Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. MASK WILL BE MANDATORY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved