The artistic genius, our loving sweet LaKeshia Shyree Charray Gibson passed away on July 21, 2020. LaKeshia was born on May 18, 1985 to Noel Jackson and Leray Gibson in Akron, Ohio. She was a visionary and could create impeccable life like pieces of art. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. LaKeshia will be forever etched in our hearts. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Mt. Peace cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 855 Carpenter Street, Akron, Ohio 44310. MASK WILL BE MANDATORY.