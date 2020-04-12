|
|
Together Again Lamia Harb, 89, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2020. She was born in Lebanon to George and Caroline Farah on December 26, 1930, married her late husband, Sam on May 3, 1954 and lived in Akron for the past 58 years. She was a devout Christian and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She handled herself with dignity and grace even through her illnesses. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Farah. She is survived by her loving children, Shehadi and Mimi (Jim) Hicks; granddaughter, Kellie (Dennis) Jansky; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Carter, Lexie and Reilley; brother, Issam (Rose) Farah; sister, Jameli Fidawy, and sisters-in-law, Janette Farah and Salwa Harb. She was Sito Lamia to her nieces and nephews and their children and loved them all as her own. Due to the pandemic, private services were held. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. George Church, 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020