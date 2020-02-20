|
"TOGETHER AGAIN" LAKEMORE -- Lana Morrison, age 77, passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born in Akron, she lived in Lakemore all of her life and graduated from Springfield High School in 1960. Lana was a member of Lakemore United Methodist Church and was employed by Springfield Local Schools. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crafting, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Donald "Skip"; her parents, Richard and Helen Cliver; and brother, Jack Cliver, she is survived by her sons, Donald and Richard (Nancy); daughter, Ann Perkins; grandchildren, Mason Perkins, Kayla (Anthony) Reneau, Payton, Alicia and Jonathan Morrison; "adopted" grandson, Patrick Swan; her great-grandchildren, Natalie and Gabriela Reneau; and sister, Carol Cunningham. Family and friends will be received Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Lakemore United Methodist Church, 1536 Flickinger Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor Jeff Gindlesberger officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials to Lakemore United Methodist Church. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020