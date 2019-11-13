|
|
On the eve of his 80th birthday, Lance Carl Bergstrom passed away November 7, 2019. He was born November 8, 1939, in Cleveland and lived all his life in the Cleveland-Akron area. He attended Akron schools, graduating from Buchtel High School. He graduated from Cornell University College of Civil Engineering and received his Master's in Civil Engineering from The University of Akron. He was past President of lota Chapter of Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity while at Cornell. He was President of GBC Design Engineers and Architects and a past President of the local chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He very much enjoyed his church, St. Paul's Episcopal and served on the vestry, chairman of the Memorial Garden and on other committees. His favorite times were the 42 years that he spent in Bath in the house that he designed and had built, finishing the entire interior of the house himself. He also got great pleasure from working in his woodshop, making furniture for the house and tending his beautiful gardens. Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Helen Bergstrom; he is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice; sister, Lynn (Kendall) Smith of Sarasota, Fla.; sons, Scott of Columbus, and David (Linda) of Akron; daughter, Karyn (Christopher) Cochran of Enon, Ohio; grandchildren, Patricia, Danielle, Kirsten, Justin and Emily ; sister-in-law, Gail Ensdorf. The family would like to thank the staff of the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center and the 3rd floor staff of The Village of St. Edward for their outstanding care and compassion for Lance. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Memorial Garden, 1361 West Market St, Akron OH 44313, or the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, OH 44333. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019