Lanetta A. Scales went home to be with the Lord December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 20, 1950 in Flushington, New York and was a long time resident of Akron. She was a dedicated employee of Crystal Clinic and a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church where she served as chairwoman of the Deaconess board. Preceded in death by her parents, she is survived by her husband of 33 years, Archie; awesome children, Keith (Nedella), Bryn, Jibreel (Marie), Trisa (Herb); sisters, Jena Miller, Chyeena Payne and Regina Davis; brothers, Lenny (Karen) Gulley, Lamar (Karen) Gulley; sister-n law, Patricia Langston; brother-n-law, Larry (Lou Ethel) Scales; six grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 844 Garth Ave., Akron 44320. Home going will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Timothy Wagoner eulogizing. Interment held and Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019