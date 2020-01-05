|
TOGETHER AGAIN Lanty James Ramsey, age 84, passed away December 31, 2019 He was born on December 2, 1935 in Summersville, WV to the late Wallace and Peninnah Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Madelyn; twin brothers, Kermit and Keith; sisters, Barbara Ward and Flora Pearl "Peewee" King. He is survived by his daughters, Anita M. (Brian) Gilman and Marcella "Sue Bell" (Brian) Fleming Sr.; grandchildren, Gayle Gilman, Brian Fleming Jr. (Stacie), Brandon (Dyana) Fleming, Brent (Genesis) Fleming, and Jessica Parker; great-grandsons, Kaiden and Keagan Fleming, and Eli Jacobs; brother, Wallace Joe Ramsey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Summa Hospice at home; especially, Dr. Naidu, Peter, Casey, Mallory, Jessica, Cynda, and Yvonne. Thank you to Rachel Swailes for her care and support. Funeral services will be held WEDNESDAY, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church on the Boulevard, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. The family will receive friends TUESDAY, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton. Burial with full military honors will take place at Lakewood Cemetery, Akron. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- BARBERTON 330-745-3311.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020