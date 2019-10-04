|
Larna Hawkins Larna F. Hawkins, 90, passed away October 2, 2019. She was born July 26, 1929 in Clendenin, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Mary Rucker and the late Porter and Clara Rucker. Larna enjoyed attending her Multiple Sclerosis support group, painting, singing, writing poetry, and talking about Jesus. She will always be remembered as a person who loved the Lord, her family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Denzile Hawkins; and siblings: Roy Rucker, Evelyn Miller, Emerson Rucker, Bettie Schoolcraft, and Eloise Shafer. Larna is survived by six of the most wonderful children, David (KayAnn) Hawkins, Steve (Sandy) Hawkins, Ronda (Jim) Helems, Peggy (Joel) Shaffer, Daniel (Patty) Hawkins, and Tim Hawkins; 13 of the most wonderful grandchildren, David Shane, Sheila, Tom, Andrew, Darlene, Christine, Karrie, Kimberley, Eric, Katie, Cyndi, Doug, and Jessica; 22 great grandchildren; siblings: Virginia Mace, Barbara Chandler, Sue Cook, and Homer Rucker; her aunt, Ethel Arthur; many nephews, nieces, and friends. Larna will be laid to rest at Hawkins Family Cemetery in Clendenin, West Virginia. Graveside services will be officiated by Revs. Charles and Christine Case. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home and Matics Funeral Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019