Larry A. Boville Sr.

Larry A. Boville Sr. Obituary
Larry A. Boville Sr., 81, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. He was a graduate of Barberton High School and a resident of Norton/Barberton moving to Wooster 29 years ago. Larry was the founder of Boville Industrial Coatings and a member of the Ruritan Club of Wooster, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Catherine Boville; stepson, Marc Ross and brothers, Leonard and Lee Boville. Larry is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nancy; children, Larry A. (Tammy) Boville Jr., Denise (Phil) Moser, Kevin Boville and Darin (Lori) Boville; stepchildren, Gary Ross, Brenda (David) Blackwell, Patti Ross and Jeff Ross; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Wright and Jean Whitford; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the current circumstance a private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations may be made to OneEighty, 104 Spink Street, Wooster, Ohio 44691.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
