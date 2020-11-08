1/1
Larry Allen Lane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Allen Lane, 74, of Barberton passed away November 1, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. He was born October 23, 1946 in Barberton, the son of James Albert Lane and Virginia May Shofter (Haynes). On June 6th, 1970, he married Leah C. Smith. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. Larry graduated from BHS in 1964 where he learned the trade of vocational machinist. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron where he worked for over 30 years. He loved to travel with his family and enjoyed camping. He also loved going to the State Fair every year. Anyone who knew him knew they could find him at Marcs almost everyday of the week. His hobby was woodworking where he liked to make gifts for his family. His biggest love was his family and being "Papa" to 8 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by each and every one of his family members. Larry lived in Barberton all his life and was a member of of Grace Baptist Church in Akron. He was preceded in death by father, James A. Lane; brother, James A. Lane and daughter Lisa. He is survived by wife, Leah Lane; mother, Virginia Haynes; brother, Darren Lane; children, Laura (Jonathan) Bryan, Larry (Debra) and Ryan (Angie); grandchildren, Owen, Justin, Morgan, Kendall, Wyatt, Tyler, Hayden, and Griffin. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 4 to 6 at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron. Graveside service Thursday, November 12th 1:00 at Greenlawn Cemetery Akron. Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved