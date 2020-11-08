Larry Allen Lane, 74, of Barberton passed away November 1, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. He was born October 23, 1946 in Barberton, the son of James Albert Lane and Virginia May Shofter (Haynes). On June 6th, 1970, he married Leah C. Smith. Together they shared 50 years of marriage. Larry graduated from BHS in 1964 where he learned the trade of vocational machinist. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Akron where he worked for over 30 years. He loved to travel with his family and enjoyed camping. He also loved going to the State Fair every year. Anyone who knew him knew they could find him at Marcs almost everyday of the week. His hobby was woodworking where he liked to make gifts for his family. His biggest love was his family and being "Papa" to 8 grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by each and every one of his family members. Larry lived in Barberton all his life and was a member of of Grace Baptist Church in Akron. He was preceded in death by father, James A. Lane; brother, James A. Lane and daughter Lisa. He is survived by wife, Leah Lane; mother, Virginia Haynes; brother, Darren Lane; children, Laura (Jonathan) Bryan, Larry (Debra) and Ryan (Angie); grandchildren, Owen, Justin, Morgan, Kendall, Wyatt, Tyler, Hayden, and Griffin. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11th from 4 to 6 at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron. Graveside service Thursday, November 12th 1:00 at Greenlawn Cemetery Akron. Adams-Mason, 330-535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store