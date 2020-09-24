Larry Blanks, 68, of Akron passed away September 21, 2020. He was born May 30, 1952 in Akron, the son of Walter and Juanita (Lacy) Blanks. He graduated from John R. Buchtel High in Akron. He was an avid runner. Preceded in death by father, Walter Blanks and brother, Sherman Blanks, he is survived by wife Terry Blanks, daughter Candice Tarver, son Larren Tarver, grandson Kai James, granddaughter Brielle Tarver, grandson Kingston Tarver, brothers Louie Blanks, Mack Blanks, Willie Blanks, Darnell Blanks, sister Linda Blanks, and a host of nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held Friday, September 25 from 1 to 3 at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron, 330-535-9186.







