1/1
Larry Blanks
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Blanks, 68, of Akron passed away September 21, 2020. He was born May 30, 1952 in Akron, the son of Walter and Juanita (Lacy) Blanks. He graduated from John R. Buchtel High in Akron. He was an avid runner. Preceded in death by father, Walter Blanks and brother, Sherman Blanks, he is survived by wife Terry Blanks, daughter Candice Tarver, son Larren Tarver, grandson Kai James, granddaughter Brielle Tarver, grandson Kingston Tarver, brothers Louie Blanks, Mack Blanks, Willie Blanks, Darnell Blanks, sister Linda Blanks, and a host of nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held Friday, September 25 from 1 to 3 at Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 East Market Street, Akron, 330-535-9186.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved