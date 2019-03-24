Reverend Larry D. Coufal



Absent from the body, present with the Lord!



Reverend Larry D. Coufal, age 74, of Green, was called home to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He is celebrating with no more pain, sorrow, or restrictions. His intelligent mind has been set free from a diseased and unresponsive body.



Born May 20, 1944, and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Larry graduated from the University of Iowa and after graduation married Connie Coufal-Brown (nee England), the mother of his children. He joined the Army as a second lieutenant during the Vietnam War and was stationed at Fort Monmouth, N.J., serving honorably.



Larry worked briefly in New Jersey before being hired as Superintendent of Recreation for the City of Akron. At the encouragement of his secretary, he attended The Chapel on Fir Hill, met and was mentored by Pastor David Burnham, and accepted Christ as his personal Savior. Larry took classes through Moody Bible Institute and then earned a Master's from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School.



Larry joined the staff at The Chapel, working with the singles ministry and assimilation, later moving to Boulder, Colo., and eventually Sacramento, Calif., to serve singles. Upon returning to Akron, Larry pursued his ordination through Grace Baptist and then served as lead pastor at Covenant Baptist in Barberton for seven years.



Larry was an athlete - excelling in basketball, baseball, biking, water skiing, snow skiing, tennis and an all-out Ohio State fan. His greatest loves, however, were the Lord; people, especially children; Romans; 1 Corinthians 13; nautical themes; desserts; and evangelism. He was a member of The Chapel in Green.



Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Irene, Larry leaves his wife of 11 years, Linda Franklin Coufal; daughter, Lori; son, Drew; step-daughter, Christine (Cameron) Keaton; step-grandchildren, Madison and Lauren; and step-great-grandson, Beckett.



A celebration of life and burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman will be held at a later date.



A special thank you to Barberton's Pleasant View Nursing Home and Grace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chapel in Green or Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org.)



Well done, good and faithful servant.



