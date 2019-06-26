|
Reverend Larry D. Coufal
Reverend Larry D. Coufal, age 74, of Green, was called home to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Chapel, 1060 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green, Ohio 44312, with Chaplain Reggie Cureton officiating. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chapel in Green or Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org.)
(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019