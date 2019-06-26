Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Chapel
1060 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Green, OH
View Map
Larry D. Coufal


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry D. Coufal Obituary
Reverend Larry D. Coufal

Reverend Larry D. Coufal, age 74, of Green, was called home to eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Grace Chapel, 1060 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Green, Ohio 44312, with Chaplain Reggie Cureton officiating. Private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chapel in Green or Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) or The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org.)

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
