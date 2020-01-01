|
Larry D. Love, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Barberton, OH, Larry was a graduate of Barberton High School and attended Howard university, and graduated from National Institute of Technology . He was very active within the community and his church. He served in several organizations including past president of the Barberton branch NAACP, Head Start Parent Association, 100 Black men of Akron, Summit county parent Association, Club Social along with others. Best president of his church usher board and board of trustees. Mary was an avid dancer belonging to several dance groups in the community. Serving as a member and instructor. Preceded in death by father, Frank Love Sr.; Grandparents, James and Lelia Ferguson and nephew, Demetrius T" Juan Butler, he leaves to cherish his memory mother, Juanita Vaughn; daughters, Autumn Love, Crystal Love-Flora, (Sean), and Leia' Love; Siblings, Frank Love Jr., Eddie Joe Love, Judy Powers, Juanita Butler, Anthony Lovelace (Debbie) and Wanda Johnson (Carl); Grandsons, Hudson, and Jaxson Flora; Best friend, Virgo Daniels Jr.; special friend, Ann Dotson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Home going services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020. 12:00 P.M. at Livingstone Baptist Church, 288 Harter Ave., Barberton, OH 44203 where the family will receive friends from 11 AM until time of service. Pastor Paul Watson, eulogizing, Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in Care of Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 1, 2020