Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
More Obituaries for Larry Pritt
Larry David Pritt Obituary
Larry David Pritt STOW -- Larry Pritt Sr., 81, passed away September 29, 2019. He was born in Akron and resided in Stow for the past 45 years. Larry enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing drums in his band. Preceded in death by his daughter, Susan; his parents, Stanley and Isabella; sister, Sally; and brother-in-law, Nick Whiles; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Michelle; children, Vickie Owens, Debbie (Tibor) Matuska and Larry Jr. (Joyce Myers); stepson, Billy (Trisha) Fritz; son in-law, Gus Aasen; grandchildren, Cory Pritt, Kaylee and Charles Owens, and Tibor and Lilla Matuska; brother, Allan (Terry); sisters, Rusty Whiles and Kimm (Gary) Riddle; brother- in- law, Lenny (Maxine) Spicer and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1815 W. Market St., Ste. 108, Akron, OH 44313. To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
