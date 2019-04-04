Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Interment
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Bradley


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry E. Bradley Obituary
Larry E. Bradley

Larry E. Bradley, 70, passed away on April 1, 2019. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late William and Mary (Whittington) Bradley, he lived most of his life in Akron. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and retired from the City of Akron highway maintenance department.

Larry is survived by his children, Heather (Adam) Peel, Timothy (Cheryl), Rebecca (John) Bonenberger and Tamara (Matt) Abbott; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Delores, Pamela and Barbara.

Interment with military honors will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now