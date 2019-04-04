|
|
Larry E. Bradley
Larry E. Bradley, 70, passed away on April 1, 2019. Born in Kenosha, Wisconsin to the late William and Mary (Whittington) Bradley, he lived most of his life in Akron. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam and retired from the City of Akron highway maintenance department.
Larry is survived by his children, Heather (Adam) Peel, Timothy (Cheryl), Rebecca (John) Bonenberger and Tamara (Matt) Abbott; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sisters, Delores, Pamela and Barbara.
Interment with military honors will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273.
Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019