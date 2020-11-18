Larry E. Cord, 69, passed away November 16, 2020. Born in Akron, Larry had lived in the Tallmadge area for most of his life. He retired in 2014 from the Veterans Administration Wade Park with 26 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, softball, golf, racquetball, and attended the Rec Center. Larry was active with kids sports in Tallmadge. His greatest joy and accomplishments were his life with Sarah, their children, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Ruby Cord; son, David Cord; sisters, Marcelline Cord, Arlene Wallace, and Jerry Randolph; and brother, Bill Cord. Larry is survived by his wife, Sarah; son, Stephen Cord of Stow; daughters, Jessica (Shane) Rine and Abigail (Justin) Lile, all of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Ruby, Eve, and Penelope Rine, Noah and David Lile; sisters, Sandy (Bob) Kline of Barberton, Patty (Clyde) Willard of Mason, and Shirley Cord of Tallmadge; sister in law, Linda Cord of Tallmadge, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, November, 20, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave., (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral service to follow visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Phil Ross officiating. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery.