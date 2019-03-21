Larry E. Rhodes



DOYLESTOWN --



Larry E. Rhodes, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 with his family by his side.



Born on September 12, 1931 in Akron to the late Herbert E. and Margaret (Hoff) Rhodes, he was a resident of Doylestown for over 60 years and had retired from Roadway Express as a truck mechanic for 39 years. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.



Preceded in death by his first wife, Betty; daughter, Carole Davis; twin brother, Jerry; brother, Clyde; step daughter, Debra Heckman; step son, Patrick Telin; grandchildren, Jeremiah Rhodes, Josh Davis, he is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marie; sons, Dale (Karen) Rhodes of Doylestown, Mark (Barb) Rhodes of Massillon; daughter, Terrie (Robert) Gent of Wadsworth; step son, Mike Telin (Dan Hathaway) of Cleveland; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Gent of Canal Fulton.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Doylestown Church of the Nazarene, 15197 Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Rev. Tim Ruch, officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com



(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary