Larry E. Seymour
1955 - 2020
Larry Eugene Seymour, 64, of New Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born November 21, 1955, in Wadsworth, Ohio to the late Harvey and Pauline (Zimmers) Seymour. Larry was a husband, father, brother, friend, and grandpa. He loved to fish and was a lifelong Browns, Buckeyes, and Indians fan. He also enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family and dogs after retiring from Waste Management in 2017. He is survived in death by his wife of nearly 39 years, Debra (Shabasky) Seymour; his son, Adam (LeeAnn) Seymour; daughter, Lisa (Keith) Slone; grandsons, Harvey and baby Seymour; brothers, Donald Seymour, Richard Seymour, Thomas Seymour, and sister, Susan (Ben) Hibbitts. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a private memorial service. The family will not be accepting visitors at their home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
