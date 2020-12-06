Larry Eugene Hausch, age 69, passed away on December 2, 2020. He went to drive that Church Bus in the sky. Larry was born January 23, 1951 in Akron to the late Eugene (Gene) and Cecilia Hausch. Larry was a lifelong area resident, a Garfield High Vocational School Graduate (class of '69) and a machine repairman for Eagle Plastics (Stow), B & C Corporation (Fairview Ave.) and later Wayne Dalton Door Company (Mt. Hope). Larry was active in the First Grace Open Door Coffee House and was the church bus driver for five years. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his companions, Rex of 25 years and Ken of 22 years; step-mother, Mary; step-sister, Terri. Larry is survived by his sisters, Carol Bais and Julie (Al) Kaptain; step-brother, Jerry (Teri); daughter, Michelle Floyd; sons, Michael and Mark Hausch; four grandchildren, one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter. Private family services will take place. Per family wishes, no flowers please Donations may be made to any charity of your choice
.