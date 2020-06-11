Larry Everette Covington
1952 - 2020
Larry Everette Covington, 67, went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1952 to Everette and Mitzi Covington in Akron, Ohio. He worked for the City of Akron for 35 years. He enjoyed going to the camp ground, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and playing cards with his family. Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; parents, Everette and Mitzi; brothers, Billy and Michael; brother-in-law, William Griffin, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Peggy Garth, Doris Griffin, Mary Wilcox and Sarah Mitchell; and nephew, Orlando Wheat. He leaves to cherish his loving memory sons, Larry L. Covington, Sr., and Brian (Cindy) Griffin; daughters, Alfrieda D. Covington, Cynthia Griffin, and Carlene Griffin; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Liz (Alphonso) Tucker Saahir; brothers, Jimmy Long, Bobby Covington and Gary Covington; brother-in-law, Joe Griffin; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Griffin, Shirley Griffin, Betty Portis, Marjorie Thornton, and Rose Taylor; friends of Hamlin Street Neighborhood and the Camp Ground; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306, where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Procession will from and condolences for the family may be sent to 909 Hamlin Street, Akron, Ohio 44320.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
1 entry
June 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
