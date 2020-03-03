|
|
Larry G. Diesz, 60, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away on February 24, 2020. Born on December 18, 1959 in Green, Ohio, he was a 1977 graduate of Green High School. Loving husband of Ann Diesz; beloved son of Patricia and Charles (deceased) Diesz; brother of Randy (Chris) Diesz, Wendy Diesz, Toni (Gary) Scott; nephew of Tony (Jill) Myers; good friend and uncle to many. He loved his family and those that knew him loved his gentle soul and kindness. He enjoyed a cold beer with friends, shooting and a good NASCAR race. Behind the wheel he considered himself a speed racer. He retired in 2014 from Summit County as a deputy appraiser. A celebration of life will be held on March 4, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Central Park Community Hall, 1795 Steese Rd., Green, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Secondhand Mutts of Cleveland, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2020