Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Morlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry G. Morlan


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry G. Morlan Obituary
BARBERTON -- Larry G. Morlan, 82, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1937 in Barberton to the late Floyd and Kathleen Morlan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, children and grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends. A special acknowledgement to his good friends, Paul Yeager and Rich Underation for the love and encouragement they provided for Larry. Larry was a very accomplished musician, well-known for playing the organ and accordion. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. officiated by a good friend of Larry's, Pastor Jim Roma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Larry's wife. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now