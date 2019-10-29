|
BARBERTON -- Larry G. Morlan, 82, went home to be with the Lord on October 25, 2019. He was born on June 25, 1937 in Barberton to the late Floyd and Kathleen Morlan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy, children and grandchildren, along with many relatives and friends. A special acknowledgement to his good friends, Paul Yeager and Rich Underation for the love and encouragement they provided for Larry. Larry was a very accomplished musician, well-known for playing the organ and accordion. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. officiated by a good friend of Larry's, Pastor Jim Roma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Larry's wife. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 29, 2019