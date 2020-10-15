1/1
Larry Gene Boso III
1996 - 2020
Larry Gene Boso III, born to his loving parents Larry Boso Jr. and Rachel Newman-Boso on February 13, 1996, gained his wings on October 10, 2020. He went Home to be with the Lord. Larry had a heart of gold, a smile that could light up the universe, and was more loved than he will ever know. He was our gentle giant, and gave the best "Lear-Bear hugs". We will always miss those. Born and raised in Akron, Ohio as he would say the "330"! He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen Weston, Larry Boso Sr., Nancy Newman, Edwin Dewey Myers; and loving uncle, Edwin Boso. He is survived by his grandparents, Jeanie Weston and Howard Newman; brothers, Domenick Newman (Kayla) and Dillon Matthews; sister, Katlyn Baskey (Bobby); aunts and uncles, Mick (Robin), Pat (Leslie), Robbie (Connie), Scott, Nichole (Kenny), Erick (Tiffany) and Paul. Larry leaves behind many cousins, nephews, nieces, family and friends. What can we say about Larry? He loved life! He loved making everyone laugh! He loved music! He loved football! He loved fishing! And what he loved most was his family and many good friends! A huge part of us will be gone forever. But he will never be forgotten by anyone that met him. We will miss you Bubba. This isn't goodbye, we will see you again in Heaven. We love you son, Mom and Dad! Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 19 at Compass North Church, 2268 S. Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Mogadore, OH (Randolph Township) to follow.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Compass North Church
OCT
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Compass North Church
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May our condolences bring you comfort and may our prayers ease the pain of your loss. We offer you our thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time. Know that Little Larry was an Angel on this Earth. Now he is your Guardian Angel watching over you from above.

Philip, Desiree, Isabella and Sophie Smith
Family
