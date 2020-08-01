STOW -- Larry J. Beck, 79, died July 29, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Born in Butler, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1975. Larry had a long career in marketing and sales and retired in 2016 from Giant Eagle. He enjoyed watching Mecum Auto Auctions and being with his family and many life long friends. He loved making people laugh and will be remembered for his jokes and "zingers." Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie, he is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Dan) McShane; sons, John (Pam) Beck and Mike (Cate) Beck; grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) Lowrey, Nicole (Chris) Layou, Megan (Ryan) Steele, Brandon Beck, Grace Beck, Amanda (Steve) Slack, and Shane Detwiler; great-grandchildren include: Gianna, Caleb, Finn, Grayson, Luke, and Jack. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Beck and brother-in-law, John (Theresa) Ackerman. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Rinaldi and the staff of Kindred Hospice for all their kindness and care. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)