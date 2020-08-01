1/1
Larry J. Beck
STOW -- Larry J. Beck, 79, died July 29, 2020 of congestive heart failure. Born in Butler, PA, he was a resident of Stow since 1975. Larry had a long career in marketing and sales and retired in 2016 from Giant Eagle. He enjoyed watching Mecum Auto Auctions and being with his family and many life long friends. He loved making people laugh and will be remembered for his jokes and "zingers." Preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Bonnie, he is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Dan) McShane; sons, John (Pam) Beck and Mike (Cate) Beck; grandchildren, Jessica (Patrick) Lowrey, Nicole (Chris) Layou, Megan (Ryan) Steele, Brandon Beck, Grace Beck, Amanda (Steve) Slack, and Shane Detwiler; great-grandchildren include: Gianna, Caleb, Finn, Grayson, Luke, and Jack. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Beck and brother-in-law, John (Theresa) Ackerman. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, where funeral service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. Burial at Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Joseph Rinaldi and the staff of Kindred Hospice for all their kindness and care. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
AUG
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
