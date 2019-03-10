|
Larry J. Hankison
Larry J. Hankison, 69, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Jesse Hankison and Marlene Hankison (Uplinger) De Stefano and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis Hankison and Bob Uplinger, he is survived by his daughters, Dawn and Jessie; grandson, Iziah; fiancee, Carmon; sister-in-law, Judy Hankison; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Corky's Thomastown Cafe, 1131 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019