Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corky's Thomastown Cafe
1131 S. Arlington St
Akron, OH
View Map
Larry J. Hankison


Larry J. Hankison Obituary
Larry J. Hankison

Larry J. Hankison, 69, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Jesse Hankison and Marlene Hankison (Uplinger) De Stefano and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

Preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis Hankison and Bob Uplinger, he is survived by his daughters, Dawn and Jessie; grandson, Iziah; fiancee, Carmon; sister-in-law, Judy Hankison; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Corky's Thomastown Cafe, 1131 S. Arlington St., Akron, OH 44306.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
