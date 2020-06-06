Larry J. Ritterbeck Sr., 72, passed away surrounded by family on June 4, 2020. He was born in Ava, OH and lived most of his life in the Cuyahoga Falls and Springfield areas. Larry enjoyed working on cars and trucks with his kids, especially his Stingray. He owned L&R Sanitation and retired from Waste Management in 2009. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Ruth Ritterbeck, and sister, Sandra Ritterbeck. He is survived by beloved wife of 32 years, Janet; children, Lisa, Stacy (Jerry), Larry II (Kat) and Cristopher; grandchildren, Dylan, Dustin, Caitlin, Brandon, Larry III, Mercedes, Makayla, Grace, Lindzee, Jaxon, Owynn and Kash; great-grandchild, Kayden; siblings, Donna (Russ) Baker and David (Janet) Ritterbeck; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home. Interment to take place at Stow Cemetery. The family would like to thank Home Light Hospice, Cleveland Clinic and our caring neighbors for their compassion.