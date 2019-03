Larry Joseph Cutlip



Larry Joseph Cutlip, age 51, of Newton Falls, Ohio, died on February 26, 2019.



He was born on December 5, 1967 in Akron, Ohio.



Larry graduated from Southeast High School in 1987. Following high school Larry served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged.



Larry owned and operated United Truck Repair and CN Jones Motor Freight located in Tallmadge, Ohio. He loved riding his Harley, playing pool, golfing, and having cookouts, he also had a great joy of listening to music; his greatest joy was watching his kids play sports and as they were growing up and also loved to watch his daughter dance. In his younger years he was an avid hunter. Larry was a very loyal and hard worker at everything he did.



Larry is survived by his wife, the former Heather R. Browning, whom he married on September 2, 1989; his children, Brandon Joseph Cutlip, Heath Bryan Cutlip, Griffin Nathaniel Cutlip, and Meagan Renee Cutlip; his mother-in-law, Patricia Browning; and his step-father, Paul Harris. His wife's family, Donnie (Laura) Browning and Cindi (Denny) Scott; his sister, Danielle Cutlip; his mother, Carolyn Adkins Harris and his father, Larry Joseph Nathaniel, II; and numerous nephews and nieces.



His grandparents preceded him in death, Betty Adkins and Daniel Ford Adkins, along with his father-in-law, Donnie R. Browning.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday evening, March 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.



Larry will be laid to rest, with military honors, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary