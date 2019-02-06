Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
Larry K. Gentry Obituary
Larry K. Gentry

Larry K. Gentry, of New Franklin, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Barberton Hospital after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Larry was born August 1, 1940, in Akron, Ohio. He was a 1958 Copley High School graduate. Larry retired from PPG Industries after 38 years of service. He was an avid golfer and bowler and was a member of the Portage Lakes Sportsman's Club. Larry loved life and loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for being a hardworking, honest, loyal and generous man to those that he knew and loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jane (Kirk) Gentry; sisters, Carlene Segers, Athalia Greer; and loving companion of 30 years, Rose Thornton. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Susan) Gentry, Lori (Mark) Steffes, Kelly (Steve) Hansen, Susan (Thad) Ehmann; grandchildren, Joshua, Bethany, Alexandra, Drew, Sydney, Alyssa, Lindsay, Jake, Kaitlyn, Hallie, CJ; sister, Reba Gray; and many extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends and well-wishers to celebrate Larry's life on Thursday, February 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road in Akron. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Cancer Center, c/o Summa Health Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron 44304, in memory of Larry. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with the Gentry family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
