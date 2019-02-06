Larry K. Gentry



Larry K. Gentry, of New Franklin, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, February 4, 2019, at Barberton Hospital after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Larry was born August 1, 1940, in Akron, Ohio. He was a 1958 Copley High School graduate. Larry retired from PPG Industries after 38 years of service. He was an avid golfer and bowler and was a member of the Portage Lakes Sportsman's Club. Larry loved life and loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for being a hardworking, honest, loyal and generous man to those that he knew and loved.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Jane (Kirk) Gentry; sisters, Carlene Segers, Athalia Greer; and loving companion of 30 years, Rose Thornton. He is survived by his children, Thomas (Susan) Gentry, Lori (Mark) Steffes, Kelly (Steve) Hansen, Susan (Thad) Ehmann; grandchildren, Joshua, Bethany, Alexandra, Drew, Sydney, Alyssa, Lindsay, Jake, Kaitlyn, Hallie, CJ; sister, Reba Gray; and many extended family and friends.



The family will receive friends and well-wishers to celebrate Larry's life on Thursday, February 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road in Akron. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Cancer Center, c/o Summa Health Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron 44304, in memory of Larry. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with the Gentry family at the funeral home website.



