Larry K. Gentry
Larry K. Gentry, of New Franklin, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Calling hours will be held TODAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road in Akron, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Cancer Center, c/o Summa Health Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron 44304, in memory of Larry. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with the Gentry family at the funeral home website.
330-644-0024
Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019