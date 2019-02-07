Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Gentry


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry K. Gentry Obituary
Larry K. Gentry

Larry K. Gentry, of New Franklin, passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Calling hours will be held TODAY from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road in Akron, where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Parkview Cancer Center, c/o Summa Health Foundation, 525 E. Market Street, Akron 44304, in memory of Larry. Condolences, photos, and tributes may be shared with the Gentry family at the funeral home website.

330-644-0024

Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.