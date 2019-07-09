Larry K.



Richards



Lawrence Karl Richards, 91, of Barberton, passed away July 6, 2019 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.



Larry was born in Scranton, PA on July 2, 1928 to David and Maude Richards. He worked as an office service manager for Ohio Edison for 43 years, retiring in 1989. Larry was the Past President of the Board for the Ohio Edison Credit Union and was part of the Ohio Edison Men's Club.



Larry was considered a very giving person, volunteering much of his time after retirement to the Hospice of Morrow County and Meals on Wheels where he helped deliver meals.



He was an excellent caregiver to his family, who was kind, caring, supportive, morally strong and compassionate to all he came in contact with.



Family was always first and he cherished the time they had with one another.



Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Wanda.; brothers, David and John; and his sister, Thelma.



He is survived by his children, Carol (Robert) Paddy, Linda (Daniel) Nomellini; grandchildren, Eric (Joy) Ries, Brian (Stacey) Ries, Kimberly (Jason) Corwin; great grandchildren, Madison, Hayden, Kai, Caden, Wade; sisters-in-law, Elma Lee Moore, Delores Penta; and loving nieces and nephews.



In Larry's later years, we are thankful to Frances Turner and her family for their loving companionship and support of our father, who brought him much joy.



Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, July 11th, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St,, Mt. Gilead, OH 43338 or Home Care Matters, 1220 N. Market St., Galion, OH 44833, in memory of Larry.



Condolences and memories can be shared with Larry's family at the funeral home website.



(330) 825-3633



Bacher - Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019