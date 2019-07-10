|
|
Larry K.
Richards
Lawrence Karl Richards, 91, of Barberton passed away July 6, 2019 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, July 11th. at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mt Gilead, OH 43338 or Home Care Matters, 1220 N Market St, Galion, OH 44833, in memory of Larry.
Condolences and memories can be shared with Larry's family at the funeral home website.
(330) 825-3633
Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019