Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Richards


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry K. Richards Obituary
Larry K.

Richards

Lawrence Karl Richards, 91, of Barberton passed away July 6, 2019 in Mt. Gilead, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Road, Norton on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday morning, July 11th. at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South St., Mt Gilead, OH 43338 or Home Care Matters, 1220 N Market St, Galion, OH 44833, in memory of Larry.

Condolences and memories can be shared with Larry's family at the funeral home website.

(330) 825-3633

Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now