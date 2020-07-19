Keith, 73, of Barberton passed away July 11th at home surrounded by family. Keith was born in Charleston, WV and raised on his family farm in Looneyville, WV. He was a 1965 graduate of Spencer High School. After graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He served as a Military Police Officer of the 55th Military Police Company in Korea for 2 years. After serving in the Army he moved to Ohio where he met the love of his life, Mary (Ford), and they celebrated over 51 years of marriage. Together they had two sons, Larry Keith Jr. and Brian David. Words cannot describe the gift he was to his family. Keith retired from Alcon Tool after 45 years of service. He was an honest and hardworking man that believed in doing the right thing regardless of what others might say and do. Keith was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting and never missed a hunting season in 52 years. Some of his greatest joy came from being out in the woods with his sons and grandchildren. Let's not forget his love of football- Go Steelers! Keith was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, William Gay and Beulah (Armstead); in-laws, Charles and Alice Ford; brothers, Bobby (Novella) and Hoyt Dye; brother-in-law, Chuck Ford nephews, Bobby Dye, Robbie Ray, Nathan and Seth Preston. Memories will live on in the hearts of those who survive him; wife, Mary; sons, Larry Keith Jr. (Debi) and Brian (Joey); grandchildren, Kaylee, Braden, Jenner and Dawson; sister, Glendene (Larry) Ray; sister-in-law, Karen Dye; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Following his request, his ashes will be taken home and buried in the Dye Family Cemetery. He will forever overlook the beautiful rolling hills of his Grandparents and Parents farm in West Virginia. Keith was the source of quiet strength for his family, leaving a legacy that will carry on through his children, grandchildren and hopefully beyond.







