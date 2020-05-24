Born July 4, 1938, deceased May 15, 2020 at 81 years of age. Larry was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Maggie; grandson, Donald. Left to cherish his memory: Loving wife Pam; sons, Larry (Kathy), Scot; stepdaughter, Kim (Mike); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; brother, Gene; sister, Shirley; as well as numerous other family and friends. Larry proudly served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1961. Larry retired from Ironworkers Local 17, having spent 42 years with The Ruhlin Company. During this time he affected many lives and developed many special friendships. Larry enjoyed time with family and friends, July 4th birthdays were always one of the best times for all who attended. Everyone who knew Larry knew he had a love of Crown Royal, casinos, the Browns and the Buckeyes. The family will have a small ceremony prior to interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.