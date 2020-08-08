1/1
Larry L. Tyska
1938 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Larry L. Tyska, 81, of Wadsworth, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Altercare of Wadsworth following a period of declining health. He was born December 3, 1938 to the late Godfrey and Ruth (Howell) Tyska and had lived in Wadsworth for the past 35 years. Larry graduated from Rittman High School and married Betty Bauman November 26, 1958 and they have been happily married for 62 years. He was employed by the former Packaging Corporation of America in Rittman for 43 years, retiring in 1999. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and bowling. Surviving is his wife, Betty; son, Kenneth A. Tyska of Rittman; daughters, Barbara Snow of Wadsworth and Chris (Dennis) Thompson of Rittman; granddaughter, Laura Thompson of Columbus; and sister, Connie (John) Roher of Seville. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ron and Rick Tyska; granddaughter, Grace Thompson; and nephew, Mark Tyska. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org. For online register book, obituary, condolences, visit www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
