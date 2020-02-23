|
Larry LaCoe, age 69, of Akron, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic/Akron General after a four year battle with fibrotic lung disease. Larry was born on June 4, 1950 to Warren LaCoe and Carolyn Richardson LaCoe of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his companion of nearly 35 years, Gary Pembrook of Akron; son, Timothy, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, grandson, Devin and granddaughter, Terri, all of Fort Valley, Georgia; sister, Donna Wilmot and brother-in-law, Walter Wilmot of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania; several nieces and a nephew and their families. Larry enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, doing crossword puzzles, playing Trivial Pursuit and other games, and visiting the family farm. Larry had worked in banking, retail, and as a substitute teacher in the Akron Public School system. Larry had a B.S from Gannon University in Erie, PA. Larry was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron (UUCA / The UU Church of Action!) where he enjoyed helping with the monthly CommUUnity Meal and was involved with social justice and environmental conservation activities. Special thanks to Rev. Tim Temerson and the wonderful people of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron / UUCA and other friends who helped with Larry's medical concerns and provided generous support through two heartfelt fund raisers. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Ministerial Fund at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Akron, 3300 Moorewood Rd., Akron, Ohio 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020