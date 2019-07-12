Home

Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
330-435-6670
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray Funeral Home
173 S. Main Street
Creston, OH 44217
View Map
1963 - 2019
Larry Landis Obituary
Larry Landis II

Larry L. Landis II, 55, of Seville, passed away July 8, 2019 at Akron General Medical Center.

Born Sept. 7, 1963 in Barberton, he was a 1982 graduate of Cloverleaf High School and had worked at Valspar Paint in Medina. Larry enjoyed history, reading, music, camping and being outdoors. Larry was a member of the Gold Prospectors of America.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lisa (Gary) Landis in 2001, surviving are his parents, Larry L. and Edythe I. (Daily) Landis of Seville; daughter, Holly Haller; and grandchildren, Jaden, Kadence and Avery of Cuyahoga Falls; sisters, Jane (David) Kauf of Seville and Michele (Jeff) Miner of Creston; brother, Mike (Kara) Landis of Medina; and nephews and nieces.

Thank you to all the caregivers at Altercare of Wadsworth that took care of Larry and became his friends.

Services will be Thursday, July 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Murray Funeral Home in Creston with burial at Mound Hill Cemetery in Seville. Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Village of Seville Parks, 120 Royal Crest Dr., Seville, OH 44273.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 12, 2019
