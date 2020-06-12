Larry Lane Brammer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Lane Brammer, of Doylestown, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Larry was born on December 15, 1936 in St. Mary's, WV the son of the late Jacob and Roxie (nee Bailey) Brammer. Survivors include his son, Brian of Doylestown; sisters, Lucille (Herman) Hausch and Thelma (Hilliard) Sanders; granddaughters, Shannon Herbert of Akron and Nicole Kline of Arlington, VA; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dakota and Aliana Herbert. Other than his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Carol; daughter, Christine McGurk; and brothers, Dalmas and Denton Brammer. Private visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Akron followed by graveside services at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved