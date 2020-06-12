Larry Lane Brammer, of Doylestown, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Larry was born on December 15, 1936 in St. Mary's, WV the son of the late Jacob and Roxie (nee Bailey) Brammer. Survivors include his son, Brian of Doylestown; sisters, Lucille (Herman) Hausch and Thelma (Hilliard) Sanders; granddaughters, Shannon Herbert of Akron and Nicole Kline of Arlington, VA; and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Dakota and Aliana Herbert. Other than his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Carol; daughter, Christine McGurk; and brothers, Dalmas and Denton Brammer. Private visitation will be held at Newcomer Funeral Home in Akron followed by graveside services at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens in North Canton. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.