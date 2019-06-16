Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Larry Lee Oblisk

Larry Lee Oblisk Obituary
Larry Lee Oblisk

Larry Lee Oblisk, 57, was born in Akron and died June 11, 2019.

Loving husband and father who was a Military history enthusiast. He loved animals and enjoyed reading. He spent his career in various aspects of the automotive industry, with the latest being an insurance adjuster.

Survived by wife and best friend, Marti and loving companion, Roo. Also survived by two sons, Andrew and Robby; his mother, Mary; sister, Nancy Lee Polk (Wayne); brother, Robert Oblisk (Elona) and brother Wally David Thompson (Dorothy), in addition to several nieces and nephews. Larry will be terribly missed by his many friends.

Larry was a member of the NRA and The American Legion Charles Faust Post 281. A memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, a donation to or Paws & Prayers (animal rescue) in Larry's name would be welcomed. (Go to or pawsandprayers.org to make a donation).

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 16, 2019
